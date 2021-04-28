The first ever pet insurance that rewards owners for proactive pet care has been launched by pet wellness experts, Itch.

Pet owners can get discounts on their insurance for taking the best possible care of their pets with Itch’s range of parasite protection and pet wellbeing products.

To celebrate the launch of Itch Insure, Itch worked with animal behaviour and welfare expert, Dr Lauren Finka, to create a unique and innovative audio experience for owners and pets to enjoy together.

The audio track, voiced by leading dog trainer and behaviourist Oli Juste, is designed to ensure the time we spend with our pets is as rewarding as can be, whether you have two legs or four.

The audio track will be voiced by leading dog trainer and behaviourist Oli Juste. (Canva)

Research from Itch into how we reward ourselves and our pets found that over two thirds (67%) of pet owners see their pets as much a part of the family as siblings, children and parents.

With such an unbreakable bond between pet and owner, it makes sense that a further third (34%) say they love to share rewarding experiences with their pet and admit to trying to replicate human experiences for them to enjoy such as letting them eat human food (17%) and giving them a massage (17%).

Further research found ‘anxiety and stress’ are the most reported pet health conditions by owners when signing-up to an Itch subscription, as well as one of the top causes of current concerns by pet owners (23%). As such, the audio track places a focus firmly on pet health and wellbeing and features positive reinforcement for both human and animal.

The creation of the unique Pet ‘af-fur-mations’ audio track in reaction to the findings combines classical music, affirmations, and meditation for a unique and innovative sound experience for owner and pet.

It provides ultimate relaxation and a moment of calm for pets and owners to enjoy together.

Animal welfare and behaviour specialist Dr Lauren Finka said: “The idea behind this audio experience is for pet owners to take a few moments to enter into a calm, peaceful and positive mental state whilst near to their pets.

“Scientific research has shown that pets are sensitive to our tone of voice, body language and even facial expressions, and may therefore notice (and appreciate) the changes in our behaviour that the relaxation practice using this track will bring.”

She added: “Studies also suggest that just like in humans, classical music can have a calming and relaxing impact on cats and dogs. Additionally, positive verbal praise from owners has been found to stimulate the ‘reward’ parts of dogs’ brains.

“Therefore, as well as encouraging us humans to relax, the music and affirmations selected for the audio track are also designed to have a directly positive, calming impact on your pet.”

Andrew Pinnington, CEO at Itch, said: “It’s great to see that pet health and wellbeing is at the top of the agenda for pet owners.

“As well as the reward that cat and dog owners receive from having a healthy and happy pet in their lives, we think they should also be rewarded for taking the best possible care of their pets, and that’s exactly what Itch Insure is all about.

“As a member of Itch, you’re taking a proactive approach to pet care by protecting your pet against fleas, ticks, lice, and worms, as well as common pet health concerns such as ear infections and dental issues.”

He added: “We think this deserves great savings on your insurance, as healthy pets take less trips to the vets.”

Itch is a monthly subscription service for pet health and well-being products, including highly effective parasite treatments.

By using Itch Treatments, you are focusing on your furry friend’s wellbeing, this means Itch will reward you with 10-17% off your insurance payments, based on your subscription level. The more you protect your pet, the more you save.

To find out more and to sign-up to Itch Insure, visit the website.