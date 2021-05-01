Sanna Duthie, 32, from Milford Haven, is hoping to set a new record next week by running the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in the fastest time.

Sanna has already attempted the run before, but had to abandon it after horrendous weather conditions after 63 miles.

Should she complete it, she will become only the second person to run the whole of the 186-mile path.

The record she wishes to break is Richard Simpson's run of 64 hours and 32 minutes, and she will attempt run in the name of Wales Air Ambulance charity.

Sanna has already smashed her fundraising target of £2,000 by raising an amazing £2,162.

As an ultra-runner, she has previously completed a 100-mile run in under 28 hours, but she is now hoping to exceed that and raise money for a charity close to her heart at the same time.

Sanna said: “I am very nervous but feeling determined and strong. I've trained over 300 miles a month since March 2020, so I've done all the training I can.

"I would have liked to have gone to the gym, but I’ve done what I can at home. I've been out on difference sections of the coast path since restrictions have eased and it's in good condition.”

Sanna will start the run at 8am on Friday, May 7 at St Dogmaels and finishing in Amroth on Sunday, May 9.

Sanna continued: “My dad and partner have been amazing. Making sure I'm fed after long runs and just being there. My friends have been amazing and although we haven't been able to run together just knowing they support me helps. I'm hoping some can join me on the challenge it will be great to catch up. The chatter will be a great distraction.”

Katie Macro, Wales Air Ambulance South West Wales community co-ordinator, said: “We’re so grateful to Sanna for taking on this huge challenge once again. Her determination is outstanding, and she has so far raised an amazing amount for our lifesaving charity.

“Despite the horrendous weather during her last attempt she managed to run over 63 miles and only stopped the record attempt when it became unsafe to continue. Her determination is inspiring.

“On its own, it is a significant personal challenge, and we will be supporting her all the way to the finish line – and hopefully to a new record. For Sanna to choose to raise money for our lifesaving service at the same time is incredible.

"We are so grateful for her support and we’d like to wish her all the best. Thank you to everyone who has supported Sanna and continue to support her with her fundraiser."

You can show your support to Sanna by donating to her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanna-duthie2.