As part of the 'Pembrokeshire 2 Syria' project, Imam Hussain of Hamad Bin Khalifa Islamic Centre in Milford Haven has held a competition for his pupils.

The project has seen many toys donated by the people of Pembrokeshire, toys that are currently on their way to Syria in time for the first Eid of 2021.

Currently, the toys are travelling via road all the way from the One Nation charity centre in Leicester to Turkey.

Once there, the One Nation team from Syria will cross the border to collect the toys and take them back into the country for Eid, which takes place on Wednesday, May 12 to Thursday, May 13.

As part of this campaign, Imam Hussain has held a competition for his pupils to write a letter as if a Syrian child receiving the toys from the people of Pembrokeshire.

The Imam said: "Our aim was to create a sense of brotherhood and unity with Syrian orphans thousands of miles away, seldom do we teach our children effectively how to value the blessings we take for granted daily. The children have done us proud for their efforts, it was extremely difficult choosing winners! Very well done to all who participated."

"It is a practical learning experience wherein each child, using their heart and mind, develops a feeling for those less fortunate than ourselves."