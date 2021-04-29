Milford Youth Matters’ engineering, construction and safety training for 16-25 olds in Pembrokeshire has received a boost after valuable support from Simon Safety and Bluestone National Park Resort.

The training provides a range of qualifications and employment support, and has helped a number of young people into roles in the engineering and construction industry over the last six months.

Simon Safety is supporting the project by donating five sets of essential personal protective equipment, which is often prohibitively expensive for the youngsters taking part.

Bluestone has opened up its online training portal so that the participants can access additional online courses free of charge – something that is now expanding to all the young people joining Milford Youth Matters.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters' co-ordinator, said: "I just want to say a massive thank you, both Simon Safety and Bluestone have been great supporters of Milford Youth Matters and have helped in so many ways.

"This in turn has had a positive impact on the lives of young people within our community."

Head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone, Marten Lewis added: "We are delighted to be supporting the work of Milford Youth Matters. It does such an excellent job of helping young people get valuable skills and experience.

"Everyone from Bluestone would also like to say a big well done to all those taking part in the training and working towards that important job for the future."

Simon Ashton, managing director of Simon Safety, said: "We are proud to be working in partnership with Milford Youth Matters, supporting young people to achieve. Young people are key to our future economic success so it is crucial we do as much as we can to inspire, support and prepare them for the world of work and open up job opportunities for all."