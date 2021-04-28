Locals and visitors are being invited to a fair being set up in Freshwater East this weekend.

The artisan market will show off the talents of villagers selling anything from pottery to beach clothing, as well as fresh produce from a vegetable stall.

Currently the Freshwater Inn is under refurbishment, and the Longhouse is not open, so a team of village locals have decided to set up pop-up stalls outside their own homes.

They say this way people will be able to browse and enjoy more than just the picturesque scenery of the beachside village.

Kazzy Minton leader of the fair said: "We have so many clever, skilled and talented creatives that live in our village, and of course last year was a really tough year financially for everyone in a small enterprise. We are starting small, but we are all so excited for our first event and we hope that it will grow and attract other community residents to become involved. Also we would love it to become a regular feature of a happy Freshwater East summer. "

The market will open on Sunday, May 2 there will be three stalls set up on Trewent Hill and another by the beach, all open from 11am-3pm.

The group hopes to hold another market on the next Bank Holiday weekend, and would like to run regular Sunday markets during the summer.