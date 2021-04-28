Hitting its £5,000 target is looking all the more possible for a Pembrokeshire woodland project with any donations made this week doubled.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust's, Wild About Woodlands Appeal, was given this opportunity after it was elected into the Big Give’s Green Match Fund Campaign.

Funds from this campaign are granted to projects working to improve environmental issues as part of their core mission.

The campaign began on World Earth Day and runs until tomorrow when Big Give Champions will double up to £2,500 worth of donations.

Some of these champions include The Reed Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and a number of other philanthropists and funders.

Jessica Morgan, funding and grants officer at the trust said: “Wales is one of the least wooded countries in Europe and less than half of its woodland consists of native broadleaved trees. As well as providing homes, food, protection and connections for the wildlife around us, trees play a vital role in offsetting carbon and the detrimental impact that we as humans have had on our landscape.

“Any donations made through the Big Give website to the Wild about Woodlands Appeal during the week will be doubled by the charity’s champion funds, until the match funds have been exhausted or the campaign has closed, whichever comes first.”

The Wild about Woodlands Appeal was launched in 2020 with the aim of purchasing, planting and protecting over 1,000 trees in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and surrounding area. These trees will provide new homes for nature and support biodiversity. With sufficient funding, it’s hoped that a new community woodland in the National Park can be developed, which will be accessible to all.

To double your giving power, go to donate.thebiggive.org.uk and type Wild about Woodlands into the Find a Charity search box. All donations must be made using a debit or credit card.

For more visit pembrokeshirecoasttrust.org.uk/wild-about-woodlands.