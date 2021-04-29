You may have noticed a pink theme in your recent grocery shop to Tesco, as colleagues showed support for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
The supermarket chain runs its Tesco Turns Pink fundraiser annually.
Anyone who wished to get involved could take part in fundraising activities that mark the 20th anniversary of Tesco's partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.
Some activities included fixed donation stations and customer collections alongside staff members wearing pink to work in exchange for a small donation.
David Ford, communications manager for Tesco, said: “Race for Life is very close to our hearts and we are so proud of Tesco’s long-standing support. I’m sure all our colleagues will be involved and because of the current restrictions we’ve got more ways than ever for customers to donate to Race for Life. They can now round up at self-service tills in store, also donate their Clubcard vouchers and make an online donation.”
People can visit raceforlife.org to enter Race for Life at Home for £5 then receive a pack which includes a medal.