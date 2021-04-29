Ozzie the dog has been found.

The brown/white/black beagle went missing from the Haverfordwest Racecourse area on Monday, April 26.

Ozzie going missing blew up online with a 'Find Ozzy Facebook' page set up, people using drones to find him and the town council posting updates.

He was eventually found on Haven Road.

In a heart-warming conclusion to the story it was Ozzie's owner's other dog - Ozzie's canine companion Woody the Irish terrier-cross - that Ozzie recognised and approached.

Ozzie was seen sniffing round bins at 12.30am this morning (April 29) and his owner Georgia Jarvis was contacted.

She went out straight away and when Ozzie saw Woody he ran up to him.

Georgia wrote on Facebook: "We've found him! A lady called us at 12.30am to say she had seen him sniffing around the bins on the Haven Road so we went out and he came straight up to our other dog!

"He’s okay, a little skinny but still himself.

"It seems for the couple of days he was missing, he did stick around the area, and thanks to the members of the public, sightings came in.

"Thank you so, so, so much to everyone for everything you’ve done, honestly it means the world and we wouldn’t have found him without all of you.

"We will be taking down the posters. If you see any left over, please feel free to take them down, but please dispose of them properly in the nearest bin.

"Welcome Home Ozzie."