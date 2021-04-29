Dangerous motorcyclists are causing havoc in Pembroke Dock and in the Monkton area of Pembroke.
Dyfed-Powys police recently received reports that motorbikes were being ridden dangerously through the Memorial Park in Pembroke Dock and there has been anti-social road use in the Monkton area.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are aware of the issue and the concern this understandably causes to residents. The effect of dangerous or reckless use of a vehicle can also lead to damage to public land, other vehicles and surrounding property.
"Increased patrols are being undertaken by ourselves and local neighbourhood policing officers. We would ask that residents contact police immediately if they see it happening so that prompt action can be taken against the perpetrators.”
Those with concerns can contact the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.