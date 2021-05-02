Pembrokeshire-based Ascona Group is growing its forecourt services and now operates four sites along the A40 into Pembrokeshire, including the Ivy Service Station, St Clears and Tenby Road Service Station.
Its most recent purchases include the Texaco-branded Manordeilo Service Station in Manordeilo, and a Shell-branded Forge Service Station in St Clears.
Ascona, CEO Darren Briggs said: "We are delighted to add these forecourts to our expanding portfolio. We began our growth strategy in 2018 with two Ascona sites in Pembrokeshire and are glad to further strengthen our presence in the region, now operating 13 sites in total across Wales”.
The Forge Service Station in St Clears will have a new look too. Ascona plans to run the Forge Lodge Motel and the rebranded restaurant Fire House @ The Forge along with the fuel station, which are both set to re-open May 17.
Both Manordeilo Service Station and Forge Service Station will include a Nisa-branded shop.
In 2017 the group had just two sites in Pembrokeshire, and now has an ambitious target of reaching 300 sites during the next five years.