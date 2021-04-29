A curious blue tit got up close and personal with a postal van in Crundale Park yesterday afternoon (April 28).
Sarah Owen of Goodwick was doing the rounds in her postal van when a blue tit flew in and began hovering around the van.
Sarah caught the extraordinary video which shows the puffy little blue tit perching on the said of the van then pecking at its own reflection in the side mirror.
Sarah wrote with the post: “Mr Bluetit quite likes the mobile Post Office van.”
Blue tits are common in woodland, hedgerows, parks and gardens and found across the whole of the UK.