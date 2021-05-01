A Pembrokeshire pub has been named as having one of the top five caravan sites in Wales.
The Rising Sun Inn at Pelcomb Bridge, St Davids Road, has been rated by caravan & motorhome sharing community Camplify as having one of the best campsites in Wales.
Pubs and self-catering campsites have now reopened and Camplify users are on the lookout for the best campsites in Wales that are in close proximity to a pub.
The Rising Sun Inn was rated one of the best locations to visit with Camplify saying: “Located between the historic capital of St David’s and the harbourside town of Milford Haven, The Rising sun’s spacious beer garden, ideal location and charming onsite restaurant are the key to bringing campervanning holidays to life.”
The Rising Sun Inn offers a restaurant, pub, function rooms, caravan park, campsite and bed and breakfast.
Landlord David Wood was surprised to be featured in the list but pleased.
"It’s great news to be included. It feels really good especially after all the hard work we put into the refurbishment of the pub."
Dave hasn’t opened the site yet after pubs were allowed to restart pouring pints for their patrons from Monday, as long as everyone sat outside.
Dave added that Rising Sun Inn will reopen when pubs are allowed to serve patrons inside.
“We’re looking forward to a fantastic season and getting together with old friends and making new ones.”