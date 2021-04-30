A man from Milford Haven has been disqualified for driving for three years.
Twenty-six-year-old William Thomas Davis of Monnow Close, Milford Haven, was caught driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on two separate occasions.
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid molecule found in cannabis.
Davis was caught driving a black Vauxhall Corsa along Thomas Parry Way, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was then caught driving a Nissan Primestar along the A4076 at Dredgemans Hill, Haverfordwest, on Friday, November 27.
Davis pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ on Tuesday, April 27.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and made to pay £465 in fines and charges.