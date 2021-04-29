Haverfordwest-based fresh produce company Puffin Produce Ltd celebrated World Day for Safety and Health at Work on Wednesday, April 28.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated by the International Labour Organisation annually on April 28 as an awareness-raising campaign to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases at work globally.

It gives international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

Puffin Produce promoted the day in their workplace with a series of workshops for all employees in the company, with a focus on identifying potential hazards and risks in the workplace.

Richard Kplomedo, health and safety manager at Puffin Produce said: “Hazards exist in every workplace. The important thing is that these hazards are identified and mitigated.

"The World Day for Safety and Health at Work has been a great opportunity to highlight the importance of hazard awareness and associated risks throughout all departments within our organisation.”

In the run up to the day, the workshops were delivered to small groups of employees across the business, including factory employees, office staff and field operations, with a Q and A and competitions for the most innovative solutions to make improvements across the business.

Penny Odey, head of technical, safety and environment at Puffin Produce said: “Health and Safety is at the core of everything we do at Puffin Produce, and we are deeply committed to constantly improving our health and safety performance and preventing both physical and mental harm in the workplace.

"We have taken the time on this special day to focus on safety and also make our employees know that they can make their feelings known, because by working together they can make a big difference.”

The 2021 World Day for Safety and Health at Work also calls on leveraging the main elements of national OSH systems, highlighting how each element is of equal significance and relevancy.

Jane Sadler, HR manager at Puffin Produce said: “As well as helping to raise awareness of the need to prevent physical harm, it is just as important to protect mental wellbeing at work.

"World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021 is also an opportunity for employers to give mental well-being the same attention as physical health and as a responsible organisation Puffin Produce is committed to exploring ways to enhance the support that we provide our employees when it comes to mental health, and we will be focusing on this during the upcoming Mental Health Awareness week in May.”

Managing director Huw Thomas said: “It is essential for businesses to have consistent OSH awareness programmes that are proactive and tailored to address existing and potential safety and health issues in the workplace.

"From obvious hazards to potential risks and mental health issues, our OSH approach focus is holistic, collaborative, and relentless.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses shows that the world needs to be prepared always to take on workplace safety and health issues and at Puffin Produce we are proud that we have consistently met these challenges and achieved high standards in all of these areas.”