As Hedgehog Awareness Week approaches Pembrokeshire Hedgehog Hospital has set a challenge to hedgehog lovers across the county.

Hedgehog Hospital has asked for drawings, collages, poems, or anything else that illustrates one or two facts about hedgehogs and how people can help them.

Take a photo of the work with your name and age and Hedgehog Hospital will post it on their Facebook page.

“We look forward to lots of pieces of work with loads of facts about hedgehogs and lots of ways we can help them.”

One fact to get the ball rolling which Hedgehog Hospital revealed was not to give hedgehogs milk because they are lactose intolerant.

If you come up with a piece of work you can send it into the Hedgehog Hospital. Their address is on their website http://www.wobblyhogs.moonfruit.com.

Hedgehog Hospital is based in Sutton near Haverfordwest.

Hedgehog Awareness Week runs from 2nd May - 8th May, and it is organised by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS). It takes place every year and helps to highlight the problems hedgehogs face.

This year the charity is asking people to create their very own hedgehog haven as gardens can be a stronghold for hedgehogs.

More details on how to do this can be found at www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk.