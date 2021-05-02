An artistic approach to promote train travel in South West Wales is being followed by Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun.

The community-owned hub for live performing arts, creativity and entertainment will be helping young people to create poems, films, songs and more which relate to their local areas.

Some of the finished creations could be selected for the Love This Place Campaign, set up by the new community rail partnership, South West Wales Connected.

The campaign aims to restore Welsh communities post pandemic, and work towards greener transport in Wales.

Once selected the creations will be uploaded to the partnerships website and social media, and used to urge people to visit these towns and villages using train travel.

Sue Whitbread, director of Theatr Gwaun said: “Love this Place will provide a great opportunity to extend the activities of young filmmakers, encouraging them to use their newfound skills to create short films featuring the places that mean so much to them

“This is a great way to encourage the community to get creative. We plan to host a special gala screening night featuring the films produced by young people, hopefully before the end of the Summer. We are delighted to be part of inspiring a love of place.”

Theatr Gwaun, will specifically be helping people make films with a ‘how to’ video that will provide tips and inspiration for anyone wanting to get involved.

The video is being produced as part of Theatr Gwaun’s Young Filmmakers project, which launched in 2019 with funding from Ffilm Cymru and The Bluestone Foundation.

It has managed to continue throughout lockdown with the use of online conferencing and YouTube. The project provides aspiring young filmmakers with free tuition from an experienced professional short filmmaker and a writer.

Anyone across South West Wales and in Pembrokeshire is welcome to enter their own creation into the Love This Place Campaign.

Jennifer Barfoot, Community Rail Officer for South West Wales Connected, said: "We’re looking for personal responses, so you don’t have to recommend the obvious attractions: you might decide to mention your favourite sweet shop or playground, for example. We’re encouraging people to highlight whatever’s special to them. The one rule is not to film at the railway stations themselves, for safety reasons."

Visit http://www.southwestwales.co for details of how to enter and useful tips on how to:

• Create a storyboard

• Create an animation

• Edit your film

The deadline for entries is May 28, 2021.