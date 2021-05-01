The second series of Skomer Island Live has started filming this week.
Biologist and wildlife presenter Lizzie Daly Wild hosted the Youtube series last year, and used it as a tool to bring Skomer Island to those at home in lockdown.
Lizzie said: "While normality kicks back in in the real world, we are still planning on doing another Skomer island series this year due to the success and support of the last."
Loading
A post shared by Lizzie Daly (@lizziedalywild)
In partnership with the Wildlife Trust of South West Wales, Lizzie and others, such as Welsh celebrity naturalist Iolo Williams joined the series to talk about all things nature related.
It was broadcast in April and ran right through until September, with thousands of people tuning in over the months to watch.
There are plans to make the series similar to last year, talking to the volunteers working there, and discussing the islands attractions like porpoises, seals and puffins.