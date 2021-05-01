A third-generation butcher has presented a £2,000 cheque to the local NHS after producing a tasty charity cookbook.

Dafydd Davies, of Dewi James a’i Gwmni in Cardigan, wanted to do something to say thank you to health workers in the Hywel Dda area.

So, he put together ‘Chefs in Isolation’, a cookbook featuring family recipes from the butchers’ shop and recipes from chefs supplied with their meat.

Dafydd, 32, works with his mum, Elin Davies, uncle, Dilwyn James and a talented team.

He said they were thrilled to have raised money for the hard-working, local NHS staff in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“During the past year we were a bit too busy and unfit to do the various challenges going round to raise money for the NHS. So, we did things a little differently by publishing our own charity cook book,” said Dafydd.

“The book is filled with recipes from ourselves and our wonderful catering customers who have been so kind in sharing their recipes and wisdom with us.

“There are easy-to-make recipes, up to much more complicated ones by top local chefs. They have been giving away some real trade secrets.

“From our family, there’s mum’s recipe for KFC Fakeaway, so you can make KFC at home; my uncle Dilwyn’s roast shoulder of lamb with his own stuffing; and my tomahawk steak dish. We also have staff member Stu Swanton’s recipe for the chicken, bacon and leek pie that is sold in the shop.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved and everyone who has bought the book.”

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “We would like to thank Dewi James butchers for their generous donation.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

If you would like to raise money to help your local NHS, you can find more info at hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.