RACEHORSE Landofsmiles continued to bring joy to north Pembrokeshire trainer Peter Bowen as the eight year-old completed the hat-trick at Perth Racecourse, Scotland, following wins at Ffos Las and Chepstow.
The progressive horse, with jockey James Bowen, made it three wins in a month over the fences in the three-mile Every Day Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, for owners Jayne and Gwyne Brace.
Up 8 lbs for his recent win at Ffos Las, he jumped and travelled smoothly in a handy third place until Bowen produced him with perfect timing at the last to race clear – making it a worthwhile 10 hour journey north.
Two days earlier, the Peter Bowen-trained Rooster Cogburn had raced to his first career win at Market Rasen.
The eight year-old went off at a blistering pace over the early fences of the two-mile chase, giving Sean Bowen an exhilarating ride in the lead.
The maiden gelding was always well clear, jumping boldly, and stayed on strongly to land a clearcut success, for long-standing owner Gwilym Morris
Meanwhile at Worcester, the Peter Bowen-trained Montanna took third in the Handicap Chase at Worcester, ridden James Bowen.