Foundry House, Pembroke's Community Centre is ready to open its doors to the public on May 10, under the current government guidelines.
Located opposite the junction into St Daniels Hill, and down the road from Golden Grove School, the building will once again, host community activities.
A spokesperson for the centre said: "The building is available for use seven days a week; on offer there before lockdown were PemTech Cyber Cafe; judo club, yoga classes, Castle Brass Community Wind Band, Mindfulness sessions, Riverhouse Life Church, Shortmat Bowls, Quilting and Sewing Crafts meetings, Scouts and Cubs, Welsh Playgroup, English and maths lessons and many other activities. If your group or organisation is looking for somewhere bright, warm and welcoming, get in touch."
Under the direction of chairman Pete Coleman together with Joan Marsh, volunteers have made the building ready and welcoming for visitors. They have installed a new boiler, decorated the building throughout, and added new IT systems.
All users should be assured of Covid safety, which is managed by the centre's health and safety leader Les Moreton, who has up-to-date information and recording systems.
This group of volunteers has been managing the building and running of the centre since December 1999, when new trustees were appointed.
If you would like to make use of this space and have a group no larger than 15 people, then contact the office by email at admin@pembroke21c.org.uk, or visit foundryhousepembroke.org.uk to find out more.