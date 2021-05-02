Organisations interested in improving conservation or climate change in Pembrokeshire, are welcomed to apply for mini-grants of up to £500.
The Force For Nature grants set up by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, will support projects delivered by non-profit organisations.
These organisations may include charities, constituted voluntary groups, community councils, schools and sports clubs or associations.
Jessica Morgan, Funding and Grants Officer at the Trust said: “Examples of projects the fund could support include wildflower meadow creation on small areas of common or public land; the purchase of school equipment, such as magnifying glasses, or bird house kits; tree saplings for a community orchard; and litter picking or beach clean equipment – as well as actions in line with our current campaigns.”
Funded projects must either support biodiversity, deliver on conservation or climate change, or provide education on any of the above.
An application form and further eligibility guidelines are available on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust website at www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.
The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Friday, May 16.
The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.