A rural bus service which started as a pilot scheme for rural communities is to ramp up operations post lockdown.

Fflecsi service has been running in a small way since the Autumn but was only able to cater for essential journeys during lockdown.

Now that restrictions are easing the service is really looking to get going.

Fflesci bus service is a pilot service to provide buses for rural communities.

The service is hosting a briefing event on Wednesday, May 19, which will provide information about: why the Fflecsi service has been developed and who is it for, where and when the service operates, the Fflecsi app, help for passengers for additional mobility needs and how you can get involved to help make this trial service a success.

Fflecsi a flexible bus service covering North West Pembrokeshire. It brings public transport to rural areas that didn't previously have a bus service at all. It also provides a door-to-door service for older and less mobile residents; offers flexible access to the coast for walkers, visitors and day trippers; and gives local youngsters the chance to socialise after school with friends in St Davids, Fishguard or Haverfordwest.

Tina Norman, Chair of Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport said: "Fflecsi is a super-charged dial-a-ride! This project is an exciting opportunity for Pembrokeshire to lead the way in rural community transport and we hope everyone will get on board to try it out."

The service is operated by Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport and has been developed in association with Pembrokeshire County Council and Transport for Wales with Welsh Government funding as part of a trial scheme to test new approaches to public transport in rural areas.