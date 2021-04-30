Haverfordwest County is holding a competition for children under the age of 16 to design next season's home and away shirts.
The prize for the child who produces the winning design is a family season ticket for two with the Bluebirds.
The winner will also have their own designed shirt signed by the team.
The competition is being held in conjunction with Haverfordwest County's new official kit supplier errea.
Haverfordwest County has said: "Whether it is an alternative version of our iconic blue home shirt or an away strip that looks a little different, express your love for the Haverfordwest County Bluebirds by colouring in our blank errea kit template and share your designs with us."
To enter, simply follow the instructions at the website: https://www.haverfordwestcountyafc.com/design-the-bluebirds-2021-22-kit-launch/ and enter by midnight tonight!