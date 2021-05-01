As the early May Bank Holiday weekend has arrived, many organisations are advising people to be wary and careful, as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Met Office has predicted a sunny afternoon today, Saturday, before rain starts to show on Sunday and the Bank Holiday Monday, May 3.

The temperature should peak regularly in mid-afternoon of all four days at approximately nine or ten degrees celcius.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is expecting a crowd to enjoy coastal walks, and has asked people to take the Pembrokeshire National Park Pledge to take care of the area.

The pledge includes promising to put litter into a bin, litter pick at a beach, use designated public toilets, reduce car journeys and not disturb wildlife.

Visit Wales has taken a similar stance, saying: "Whether venturing out to enjoy the local countryside or collecting a coffee from a nearby café, let’s pledge to care for each other, to care for our communities, and to protect this beautiful land."

Public Health Wales has warned people of the dangers of Covid-19. They said: "Catching up with friends and family? Make sure you stay outdoors. You are less likely to catch or pass on coronavirus outside."

This is ahead of the numerous indoor restrictions set to be eased on Bank Holiday Monday, May 3, including indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised classes for up to 15 adults, along with gyms, leisure centres and community centres reopening.

The RNLI has published a warning, as high tides are expected, which can see people being cut off and requiring emergency assistance. This makes up 10 per cent of all calls to the RNLI.

Chris Cousens, water safety lead at the RNLI said: "RNLI lifeboats around the Welsh coast are ready to respond to emergency situations, but we are urging people to think very carefully about beach safety."

Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council David Simpson, is very optimistic and positive ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

David Simpson said: "It is clear and great to see that our county is re-opening and welcoming both visitors and our community back out to explore.

"There is a real buzz around and long may it continue.

"I’m very pleased to see and hear how our officers are reacting to the reopening and recovery and it has been wonderful to receive feedback from our residents and visitors.

"I’m very aware that our frontline officers continue to deliver exceptional service across the county and I want to personally thank them all. They play a huge role in ensuring our county is kept clean, tidy and open for everyone.

"I’d also like to thank our partners as I’m very aware of the work they are doing to resource the reopening and recovery.

"This collaborative working, including the support of our communities, is key both now and for the future and I’m pleased at how this is operating.

"This weekend we are predicting a higher volume of visitors to our county and I’m sure the famous Pembrokeshire welcome will be out in force."

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that bin collection days will not change across the Bank Holiday weekend.