The innocent Big Knit campaign has returned and Age Cymru is calling on the knitters and crocheters throughout Wales to get their knitting needles out to help raise urgent funds for older people most in need.

This is the 18th year that innocent has been running the Big Knit in partnership with Age Cymru and woolly warriors are needed again this year to craft some little hats to sit on innocent smoothie bottles.

For each be-hatted smoothie sold, Age Cymru receives 25p, which will help the charity make a big difference to the lives of older people.

With many of us spending lots of time at home at the moment it’s a great opportunity for stitching superstars to get crafting, or for knitting newbies to grab some needles and give it a whirl.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on older people over the past year, so the charity is in need of these little hats more than ever to help raise funds for its vital services.

Age Cymru’s chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: “We need the people throughout Wales to join us and help knit as many miniature hats as possible.

"It’s been a challenging time for everyone, but this is a really fun campaign to get involved in and it’s a great activity to do whilst we’re all spending more time at home.

“The money raised from these little hats will make a big difference to the lives of older people in Wales, many of whom have been badly affected by the pandemic. Every hat knitted will help to fund our hugely important services, including our crucial information and advice services.”

Katie Simpson, head of brand at innocent drinks, said: "We’re delighted to be working with Age Cymru on the Big Knit once again. After a hard year, we want to make this campaign as big as possible so we can help more older people than ever. We’re incredibly grateful to all the heroic volunteers helping us get there.”

There are six exciting new hat designs for this year, including a rainbow, rabbit, cupcake, pom pom, fox and bird. These knitting and crochet patterns are all available to download.

For more information on The Big Knit or to download the patterns, visit www.agecymru.org.uk/bigknit or contact Amanda O’Shea on 029 2043 1555.

Please send completed hats to Age Cymru, Mariners House, Trident Court, East Moors Road, Cardiff CF24 5TD.