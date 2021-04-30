Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, April 30.

David Simpson said: "Welcome to my weekly update

"As I write we are heading into the bank holiday weekend, the start of May and looking forward to enjoying the outdoors once more.

"Let us hope for a continuation of the good weather.

"It is clear and great to see that our county is re-opening and welcoming both visitors and our community back out to explore.

"There is a real buzz around and long may it continue.

"I’m very pleased to see and hear how our officers are reacting to the reopening and recovery and it has been wonderful to receive feedback from our residents and visitors.

"I’m very aware that our front line officers continue to deliver exceptional service across the county and I want to personally thank them all. They play a huge role in ensuring our county is kept clean, tidy and open for everyone.

"I’d also like to thank our partners as I’m very aware of the work they are doing to resource the reopening and recovery.

"This collaborative working, including the support of our communities, is key both now and for the future and I’m pleased at how this is operating.

"This weekend we are predicting a higher volume of visitors to our county and I’m sure the famous Pembrokeshire welcome will be out in force.

"We know that a lot of residents and visitors will be keen to get out and about with their four-legged friends so I would ask everyone to please take note that the annual dog restrictions on some Pembrokeshire beaches come into force tomorrow, May 1.

"Pembrokeshire is a dog friendly county and we are promoting and encouraging responsible dog ownership so everyone can enjoy their day at the beach this summer.

"I’d encourage everyone to have a read of the press release on this at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/encouraging-responsible-dog-ownership-so-everyone-enjoys-their-day-at-the-beach

"I’m pleased to say the Covid-19 situation continues to head in the right direction.

"As I write no new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Pembrokeshire today and this has been the case several times over recent weeks. This is testament to all of our collective efforts. Thank you and keep going!

"A further 23,515 first and second doses of the vaccine were delivered across the Hywel Dda region in the past seven days and Pembrokeshire now has 56.6% of the population who have received the first dose.

"A further 24, 338 have received the second dose, or 19.3% of the county population.

"I want to wish you all a lovely weekend and please note I will not be doing a Leader’s update next Friday due to the elections."