Ann Mortenson from Golden Hill has been voted in as the new town councillor for the St Mary (north) ward in Pembroke.

This is her second time working with a community council team, after previously serving in Lamphey.

Ann said: "All in all, my first week has been very good. I’ve already attended my first council meeting which went swimmingly. The feedback that I’ve received so far has been quite positive and encouraging. Even though it’s only my first week, I’ve already made great strides in solving the issues brought before me, one of which has already been dealt with.

"Regarding my goals for this position, I have a few. The first of these is take our already great town and make it even better, the focus of that goal is to improve the aesthetic of the town leaning into the history of the town. My next goal is to make the town more accessible with more appropriate signage for vital buildings such as public restrooms and ramps for wheelchairs where they are needed."

In her new role Ann will be part of the councils work delivering a range of services for their local electorates, and providing upkeep of local amenities.

As a street pastor Ann also devotes her time to the church and serves as a Christian, which she would like to witness to in this role.