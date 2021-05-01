Pembrokeshire-born Andrew Thomas has seen his company, natural health brand BetterYou, be awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.
BetterYou won the innovation category, with their revolutionary oral spray delivery method for nutritional supplementation receiving the award.
They describe their oral spray as 'an effective and convenient alternative to traditional tablets and capsules.'
The innovation receiving the award is a result of the scientific partnership with Dr Charles Heard and the Pharmacy and Pharmacology research team at Cardiff University.
BetterYou have had a partnership with Cardiff University for over a decade, with Dr Charles Heard and his team absorption testing every product developed by Andrew Thomas' company.
Andrew Thomas, originally from Pembrokeshire, founded BetterYou in 2005 and remains its CEO.
BetterYou say that the Queen's Awards for Enterprise 'offers British companies global recognition, improved opportunities to break into new markets, attract investment and new talent, whilst also raising the awareness of each individual brand and their unique products or services.'
Having won the prestigious award, BetterYou have also the Better Planet project, ensuring all their plastic is planet-friendly ocean waste or plant-sourced, as well as committing to palm oil-free formulations for the good of the environment.