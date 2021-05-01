POLICE are warning drug users in Carmarthenshire to take extra care following reports of a particularly harmful batch of very strong illicit diazepam.
One long term illicit diazepam user was hospitalised following use yesterday.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The effects of this very strong illicit diazepam include slurred speech, falling, and long periods of memory loss, and therefore could be dangerous to anyone taking it.
"We would appeal to drug users to seek medical attention immediately should they become unwell.
“Please share this information with anyone that you believe could come into contact with these drugs.”
To seek advice and support, visit https://barod.cymru/where-to-get-help/west-wales-services/ddas-dyfed-drug-and-alcohol-service/
Please be aware that some services may operate an automated service outside office hours.
In an emergency, or if you think someone’s life is at risk, always dial 999