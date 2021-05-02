Hold on to your hats on Monday as the Met Office has issued weather warnings of high winds in Pembrokeshire.
The Met Office says a spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
The whole of Pembrokeshire has been included in the warning along with coastal shores across south and west Wales.
Gusts could reach up to 60mph in some places, accompanied by heavy rain at times.
The Met Office has warned to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Bus and train services could be affected also with some journeys taking longer.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. You can sign up for notifications on closures of the Cleddau Bridge, in Pembrokeshire, here
Damage to outdoor temporary structures is also a possibility.
The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning.
More details at metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/