A solitary climate protester caused traffic mayhem in Haverfordwest on Saturday morning.
Lynda Duffill staged a sit-in on the entrance to the bridge at Picton Place.
Lynda sat in the middle of the road near to the bus station with two signs strapped to her, one to her front and one to her back.
The signs read: "I am terrified of the climate crisis because we will see food and resource conflict," and, "Climate crisis equals resource conflict equals civil unrest equals societal breakdown".
Lynda has been associated with Extinction Rebellion and came into conflict with MP Stephen Crabb's view over the Climate and Ecological Bill being debated in Parliament.
The police attended the scene and moved Lynda away.
Local reports say she was not arrested.
We are awaiting a police comment on the matter.
