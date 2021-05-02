Haverfordwest’s Award of Merit and Young Laurel award winners have been chosen.

In an unusual move Haverfordwest Town Council voted on two winners of the Young Laurel Award along with the winner of the Award of Merit.

The Merit award went to Amanda Absalom-Lowe.

Amanda is the chairperson and founder of Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give and the driving force behind the charity which gets the word out that most things are recyclable and can raise money for charitable causes.

The charity runs from Amanda’s home and a garage opposite her property in Haverfordwest and helps lots of local charities, community groups and people in Pembrokeshire with the income it generates from recycling.

Nominated by county councillor Tim Evans, on her efforts for Haverfordwest Cllr Evans said: “If this charity did not exist in Haverfordwest many tons of plastic rubbish would end up in landfill in Pembrokeshire.

“Amanda and her team have gone above and beyond for many residents in Haverfordwest during the last twelve months in lockdown restrictions.”

The Young Laurel Award was awarded to two winners.

Portfield School pupil Jack Gray was nominated by Cllr Evans.

Jack, who is autistic and has language difficulties, set himself the challenge of walking every day during the month of March and in the process raised £1,700 for Portfield School.

Even though the challenge is over Jack continues to insist on going for a walk come wind, rain or shine.

Karis McCanch Jones and Bethan Lilley are Year 13 students at Haverfordwest High VC.

They were nominated for their dedication and commitment to ‘Gifts Under the Tree’ which they set up in 2019 in the hope of providing Christmas presents to young children in care or living in poverty in Haverfordwest.

They collected over 100 presents from HHVCS pupils to gift to the social services team in County Hall. These presents were delivered to children the week before Christmas by social workers across Haverfordwest.

Nominated by Mrs Laura Buffee, Head of Sixth Form at Haverfordwest High, she said: “In 2020, Karis and Beth embarked on a huge marketing campaign in order to increase the number of presents being donated. They appeared on local radio, in newspapers and even on National ITV news.

“The girls managed to collect over 500 presents! This meant that every child on the Social Services target list was given a present by the charity.

“These students have not only put smiles on hundreds of children’s faces, but leave a legacy at HHVCS that will last a lifetime.”

The other nominees for the Award of Merit will receive the Mayors Award. They were Mr Jonathan Collier; St Johns Ambulance Cymru (Haverfordwest Division); Haverfordwest County AFC Supporter Association.

Congratulations to the winners from everyone at the Western Telegraph.