For many mums the isolation of the pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues, cutting them off from the support of friends, family, celebrations and all the normal mother and baby groups.

Current regulations restrict one parent visiting Hywel Dda's special care baby unit for any length of time, and two parents to visit for up to an hour a day.

Mums are parenting at home alone with nobody to see how hard they are working, what a good job they are doing or even anyone telling them how beautiful their baby is.

Mandy Rayani, Executive Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “We recognise that this is a difficult time for parents and being together as a family is a special time, especially when babies have been born prematurely.

“Currently, the visiting arrangements are that one parent can visit our Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) on their own at any time and for any length of time.

"Both parents can visit the unit together for an hour once a day.

"Parents are required to liaise with SCBU staff directly about their visiting plans to ensure the continued safety and protection of patients, parents and staff.

“We are working with our health and safety team to ensure that any change to the current arrangements is safe to do within our environments, taking into consideration social distancing, use of face coverings and hand hygiene. Any changes that are made will be small to begin with and reflect the cautiousness of our return to full visiting arrangements.”

Half of all women live with some form of mental health issue during pregnancy and/or the first year after birth from depression, anxiety, and low mood to bonding difficulties, birth trauma, intrusive thoughts, and psychosis.

Becoming a mum can be a difficult at the best of times with the day-to-day realities of sleep deprivation, 24/7 babycare, the loneliness of being at home alone and the pressure of “getting back to normal” clashing with new mums expectations of baby bliss.