Here's a reminder of what beaches you are not able to walk your dog on during the summer.
From May 1st some beaches in Pembrokeshire are the subject of dog bans until 30th September each year.
Detailed maps are available online and are displayed at all the beaches noted which identify those areas where dogs can or cannot be walked as well as lead only areas.
Partial beach bans are in place on the following bathing beaches:
Lydstep
Newgale beach and promenade
Saundersfoot beach and promenade
Tenby Castle and South Beach
Amroth beach and Promenade
Poppit Sands
Broadhaven North
Dale
The following beaches are the subject of TOTAL DOG BANS: -
Tenby North Beach
Whitesands, St Davids
Leisure staff enforce these bans throughout the summer months.
More information on Dog Friendly Beaches can be found on the Visit Pembrokeshire website.
Why can't I walk my dog on those beaches?
The bye-laws prohibiting dogs from areas of certain beaches exist primarily to protect the interests of bathers during the summer season. The ban is in force between the 1st May until the 30th September. As from the 1st October dogs are once more welcome on the beaches.
It is aimed at ensuring the safety and pleasure of the majority who would wish to use the beach's for sunbathing and swimming or similar seaside leisure activities.