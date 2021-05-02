A young Pembrokeshire resident caught photos of Network Rail's 'banana train' when it came through Pembrokeshire last month.
Fourteen-year-old Owain Williams, from Goodwick, caught the train at Fishguard and Goodwick Station and at Fishguard Harbour.
The most technically advanced train of its type in the world, Network Rail’s ‘NMT’ whizzed through Pembrokeshire on April 14.
The ‘New Measurement Train’, affectionately known as the ‘flying banana’, is a unique, high-tech machine equipped with the newest measurement systems, track scanners, and a high-resolution camera to help measure the condition of the tracks.
The train can reach speeds of up to 125mph.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “The train passes through different areas every few months or so as it travels up and down the UK monitoring the tracks.”
New Measurement Train in numbers:
Measures track conditions at 125mph
Surveys 4,800 miles of track every two weeks
Carries out shifts of up to 1,000 miles at a time
Covers 115,000 miles a year.
Seven cameras on board recording images at 2048 pixels wide and 30 miles long
Captures around 10TB of image data every 440 miles