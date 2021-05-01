Angle Lifeboat crew were called out last night (April 30) at quarter to eleven at night to rescue a 26ft yacht.

The yacht had reportedly broken down 22 miles south west of St Ann's.

The rescue wasn't complete until quarter past five this morning (May 1).

A statement from Angel Lifeboat read: "Angle Lifeboat and her crew saw out April when they were tasked late last night.

"The lifeboat was launched at 10.43pm to a 26ft yacht that had reported smoke coming from their engine.

"The casualty vessel was 22 miles south west of St Ann's with two crew onboard.

"The lifeboat arrived on scene at 11.46pm. The on scene assessment was that both crew were safe and well but the vessel would need to be towed to Milford Haven.

"The tow was set up and the casualty vessel was under tow at 11.56pm.

"Angle Lifeboat arrived at Milford and swapped the casualty vessel to an alongside tow to take it alongside in the lock where the casualty tied up and the lifeboat left her at 4.49am to head back to Angle Lifeboat Station."

The report added that the crew got a special surprise whilst on the water.

"The conditions were perfect for the slow tow back which saw a beautiful moon rising and the early glow of dawn.

"The lifeboat rehoused at 5.15am where she got her well deserved washdown and the crew headed home to get some sleep."