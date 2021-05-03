Customers will once again be able to browse the shelves in person at several more libraries in the county from next week.

Libraries in Newport, Neyland, Pembroke and Saundersfoot will resume offering library visits from the week beginning Monday 3rd May, following the bank holiday.

Browsing will also return at Narberth Community Library on Thursdays (10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm), in addition to its current offering on Saturdays (10am-12pm).

All five libraries will also continue to offer the popular order and collect service.

Library visits and the order and collect service are already available at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby, as well as public access to PCs.

When entering a library, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

•On arrival, you will be asked to sanitise your hands.

•Two-metre social distancing must be observed at all times.

•A protective face covering must be worn for the duration of your visit, in line with Welsh Government guidance.

•Children must be supervised at all times.

•Do not visit a library if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to begin offering a range of services at more of our libraries.

“Our controlled access to library services continues to strike the right balance between resuming core parts of our service offer, while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all services at all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”

In addition to the in-person services available, library members can continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines from home via the 24/7 e-Library.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select ‘24/7 e-Library’.

For more information on browsing, public access to PCs and the order and collect service, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening

To check the opening hours of your local library, including details of the upcoming Early May bank holiday, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-libraries

