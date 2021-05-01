Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is urging visitors to plan ahead and leave no trace this bank holiday weekend.

As lockdown restrictions ease further, the authority is predicting the busiest May Day holiday on record.

The authority is working with its partners to ensure that visitors can make the most of their holiday safely and that local communities are supported in dealing with increased visitor numbers.

With many attractions requiring pre-booking and car parking spaces around the coast limited, visitors are advised to do their research before setting out and to have a back-up plan if sites are busy.

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “Over the past year, people have needed access to nature more than ever before and the Pembrokeshire Coast continues to be an exceptionally popular destination.

“However, it’s important to remember that the park is a protected landscape and in light of this, we’re asking those visiting this weekend to tread lightly during their stay and leave no trace. Protecting this spectacular landscape and its wildlife for future generations is something that can only be achieved through everyone playing their part.”

Increased partnership working has provided greater opportunities for managing many of the challenges that were faced last summer, including rubbish left at beauty spots, access for emergency vehicles being blocked by inconsiderate parking and a spate of unauthorised fly camping.

Visitors are encouraged to use the digital version of the authority’s visitor newspaper, Coast to Coast to help them plan ahead and #TreadLightly during their visit.