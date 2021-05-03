A vehicle was stop-checked in Pembroke, on Saturday May 1, for a defective brake light revealing the driver was under the influence of drugs.
The vehicle was stop checked on the afternoon of Saturday and the driver was arrested for failing a drug wipe for cannabis and possession of cannabis.
Pembrokershire Road Policing said: "A vehicle was stop checked in Pembroke this afternoon, due to it having a defective brakelight.
"The driver was subsequently arrested for failing a drug wipe for cannabis and possession of cannabis. He has since been released under investigation, pending blood results.
