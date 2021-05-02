North Pembrokeshire jockey Sean Bowen has finished the jump season as the leading rider in Wales in terms of the number of winners.

Bowen, the son of Little Newcastle trainer Peter Bowen, has notched up a total of 68 victories and won £540,000 in prize money.

His link up with trainer Harry Fry, among a host of others, including his father Peter Bowen, Evan Williams and Paul Nicholls, has proved very fruitful.

Ffos Las Racecourse general manager Simon Rowlands has congratulated the 23 year-old jockey on a hugely successful season.

"Well done Sean Bowen on finishing the season as the leading Welsh jump jockey, having notched up 68 victories," he said.

"Sean rode Metier to win his first three races for Harry Fry – notably the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown

"He also partnered Paul Nicholls’ unbeaten Monmiral in two of his four victories, the Grade Two Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster and then a conditions race at Haydock.

"And he also won four races on The Late Legend for Tom Weston, and three on Harry Fry’s pair Momella and Ask Me Early."

Adam Wedge had 45 winners, including Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton and Secret Reprieve in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, but his season was impacted by injury.

Sean Bowen's younger brother James meanwhile had 35 winners, with Jack Tudor finishing with 27 wins for the season.

Lorcan Williams and Richard Patrick both had 21 successes, whilst Connor Brace notched 18 wins and Ben Jones 17.

A special mention must also go to Isabel Williams, who won four races in a row on Memphis Belle.

Isabel’s Dad, Evan Williams, was the leading Welsh trainer with 44 winners and £676,000 in prize money.

As well as the successes of Silver Streak and Secret Reprieve, he sent out Coole Cody to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup.