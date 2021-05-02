Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to a potential rape that took place in Tenby last night.
A woman has reported being raped in the Crackwell Street area at 11pm on Saturday, May 1.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A woman could be heard shouting for help in the Crackwell Street area of Tenby on Saturday, May 1 2021 at approximately 11pm.
"Officers attended the scene, and the woman reported that she had been raped.
"Enquiries led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man on suspicion of rape, who was conveyed to police custody.
"The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers spoke to a male witness near the scene, who gave specific information but left prior to contact details being obtained.
"Police would like to speak with this man and are asking him, or any one else who may have witnessed this incident or have any information, to please contact them by calling 101; online on bit.ly/DPP101Online; or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk and quoting DP-20210501-426.”