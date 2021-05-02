The total number of cases in the three counties of south west Wales surpassed 16,000 in the last report of covid figures (Sunday, May 2).

Public Health Wales data shows that there was five new cases in Pembrokeshire, one in Carmarthenshire and none in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 79 new cases have been confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 211,573 with 5,550 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,001 – 10,767 in Carmarthenshire, 3,461 in Pembrokeshire and 1,773 in Ceredigion.

There have been 13,435 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,854,687 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 769,719 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 301,617 vaccinations have been administered up until April 28, with 23,515 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 103,005 first doses have been administered, and 39,272 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 71,200 first dose appointments and 24,338 second dose and in Ceredigion 40,205 first doses have been given as well as 14,852 second doses.

Dr Eleri Davies, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Mirroring arrangements at Christmas and Easter, we will not be publishing Coronavirus data on the dashboard or a daily statement on Bank Holiday Monday 3 May. This means that the data published on Wednesday 5 May is likely to be around double that for the usual 24 hour period.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend, we would remind the general public that it is still extremely important to follow social distancing and hygiene measures to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus. That is, staying 2m from anyone you don’t live with, washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings in indoor settings.

“The Welsh Government have confirmed further relaxation of measures from 3 May. Supervised indoor activities for children can resume, along with indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons), and community centres can reopen.

“People should observe social distancing when meeting with others from outside their household or support bubble.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk group. JCVI advice is followed in Wales.

“As there is more experience of the use of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in pregnancy those vaccines are therefore the preferred vaccines to offer to pregnant women.

“Further to the Welsh Government’s announcement, people who cannot work from home are now able to access free lateral flow self-test kits.

“The rapid coronavirus tests will be available from local test sites across Wales.

“Welsh Government also announced that, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that people over 16 who live with individuals with severely weakened immune systems should be offered COVID-19 vaccinations as a priority.

“Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Coronavirus are available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here: https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”