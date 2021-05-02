PEMBROKESHIRE rugby star Sam Parry says he intends to prove his international credentials, after extending his stay at the Ospreys.

The 29 year-old hooker, a former Sir Thomas Picton pupil, made his Test debut against France in a friendly, before the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Parry went on to score his first Test try on his first start for Wales against Italy last December.

He has agreed a two-year contract to stay at the regional rugby franchise, where he intends to keep pushing himself as an international player.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract, keeping me at the region for another two years," said Parry.

"I love playing for the Ospreys, and take great pride in pulling the shirt on every occasion I have the opportunity to do so.

“There is a real buzz and excitement within the region, with a lot of changes happening both on and off the field.

“These changes have meant we’ve taken big strides this season as a side as well as building a strong culture.

"The team environment really challenges you to be the best you can be every day.

"I’m looking forward to seeing where we can go as a group, while also pushing myself to keep improving as a player.”

Parry began his career at Haverfordwest RFC, and also represented Scarlets at Under 18s level, before joining Premiership side Llandovery.

From there he moved to the Dragons, and spent three seasons at Rodney Parade, before then switching to play at the Liberty Stadium.

He made his Osprey debut off the bench in the opening round of the 2014/15 season, in a 44-13 win over Benetton.

Since then he has established himself as a mainstay at the region and joined the Ospreys centurion club earlier this season, with his 100th appearance for the side.

He has racked up 19 tries in total in an Ospreys jersey, most recently crossing the line during last Saturday’s derby versus Cardiff Blues.

Parry became the first ever Osprey forward to score a hat-trick back in September 2018.

And he added to his record at the start of the 2019/20 season, crossing the whitewash for the hat trick against Benetton back in October.

He is the only forward in Guinness PRO14 history to touch down for two trios.

Toby Booth, Ospreys head coach, said: “Sam became a Wales international this year after his performances with the Ospreys.

"While it was a great personal accolade for him, it also reflected well on what we are doing at the Ospreys.

“He is a hooker who can influence the game, and he has a knack of scoring tries which is a great characteristic for the team.”