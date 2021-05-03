There will be no update of covid figures from Public Health Wales on Bank Holiday Monday (May 3).

The next set of data will be published on Wednesday, May 5.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Mirroring arrangements at Christmas and Easter, we will not be publishing Coronavirus data on the dashboard or a daily statement on Bank Holiday Monday 3 May. This means that the data published on Wednesday, May 5, is likely to be around double that for the usual 24 hour period.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend, we would remind the general public that it is still extremely important to follow social distancing and hygiene measures to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus. That is, staying 2m from anyone you don’t live with, washing hands regularly and wearing face coverings in indoor settings.

“The Welsh Government have confirmed further relaxation of measures from May 3.

"Supervised indoor activities for children can resume, along with indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults (such as exercise classes and swimming lessons), and community centres can reopen.

“People should observe social distancing when meeting with others from outside their household or support bubble.

In the latest covid figures it was reported that the total number of cases in south west Wales during the entire pandemic surpassed 16,000.

The report, published Sunday, May 2, showed that in the three counties, Carmarthenshire recorded 10,767, Pembrokeshire 3,461 and Ceredigion 1,773, making a total of 16,001 cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board since the pandemic started.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.