People experiencing arthritic conditions in Pembrokeshire are being offered support in a new online group.

The group will host guest speakers from in and outside of the Versus Arthritis organisation.

It's free of charge and will be running weekly, alternating between a Tuesday afternoon and a Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We are currently trying to raise awareness of the work of Versus Arthritis whilst also raising awareness of arthritis and the impact that it can have on every aspect of a person's life. We are doing this by giving presentations and talks to community groups and we are also attending some team meetings."

The next meeting will be held on Thursday May 6, 11:00-12:00. In this session visitors will be shown some of the features of the Versus Arthritis website, with the opportunity to discuss questions.

Arthritis is a term used to describe pain, swelling and stiffness in one or more joints. It's actually an umbrella title covering more than 100 different conditions. Therefore people suffering with anything like fibromyalgia, osteoporosis, joint hypermobility syndrome, gout and lupus should not hesitate to make use of arthritis related support schemes.

For more information on this online support group, please contact Sarah Greener by email s.greener@versusarthritis.org or by phone on 01834 504060 or 07483148174. Alternatively you can contact the Wales team admin on walessupport@versusarthritis.org.