Division 2 produced some interesting encounters in the opening round of the season with high scoring games and two players posting scores of 150.

Weekend highlights:

Pembroke’s Jonathan Rodgers posts 152

Kilgetty’s Richard Cope hits 150no

Llangwm have three bowlers taking nine wickets with Steve Mills (5-12) pick of the bunch

Pembroke Dock highest scorers of the round with 270 (Jake Davies 107)

Carew II against Kilgetty was arguably the match of the round with Kilgetty running out winners by 46 runs after both sides posted plus 200 scores. Kilgetty won the match largely due to the outstanding contribution of Richard Cope. Cope scored 150no to help Kilgetty reach 251-8. Toby Poole hit 30 and Sam Rossiter made 18. Kilgetty also had solid bowling stats with Jordan Gorman posting five for 43 and Anthony Bevan taking three for 36. Carew picked up nine division points after being bowled out for 205. They had a solid all round performance with players across the team pitching in. Nick Scourfield (37), Haydn Shapcott (37), Max Brindley (28) and Gareth Lewis (27) all made contributions with the bat. In the bowling department Harry Cope took 3-30, Jacob Knox 2-58 and Brindley, Aaron Hinman, and Barry Evans all took wickets.

Hook against Pembroke was also a high scoring game. Pembroke scored an impressive 261-5 to win by 91 runs. Jonathan Rodgers was the man to break the 150 mark making 152 with the bat. He was well supported by Jack Harris on 60. Pembroke had an all round bowling display with four different bowlers each taking two wickets. Rob Smythe, Sam Davies, Paul White and Jack Harries were all dangerous with ball in hand. Hook posted 170ao with Craig Nutty making a half century (52) and Seth Willington scoring 38. Dai Hopkins took three for 59, Callum James two for 47 and one each for Bradley Flood, Aled Phelps and Brennan Martin.

Llangwm produced the bowling display of the weekend. Together Steve Mills, Matthew Kiff and Ollie Davies bowled nearly all of Lamphey out with Mills posting five for 12. Llangwm’s bowlers had to be hot in hand after the team posted only 105 for two with the bat - Will Beresford (36), Joseph Kiff (34) and Mills (30no) the scorers. Lamphey had no response to Llangwm’s bowlers posting 101ao. Peter McGolloway (37) and David Blackwell (21) the pick of the order. With the ball Blackwell got two for 46.

Pembroke Dock posted the highest score of the opening round hitting 270 for five to beat Burton. Jake Davies hit a century (107) and Jake Griffiths and Scott Griffiths both made respectable 45s. George Smith was the all-rounder of the match scoring 31 with the bat and taking two for 12 with the ball. Billy Wood and Nick Daley both took three wickets each. For Burton, Matthew Webb (27) and Toby Hayman (25) were the biggest contributors in the side’s 105ao. Jack Davies took two for 31 and Luke Hayman and Morgan Scale both took one wicket each.

Herbrandston (94-4) beat Haverfordwest (93ao). Herbrandston produced the best batting scores of the match with Jonty Bennett making 36 and Kristan Bennett 33no. It was the bowling though that told with Paul Nicholas getting an outstanding four for 25 and Leigh Marchant taking three for nine. Dean Joan also got himself a couple of wickets. Ashokar Smirignalava scored 18 for Haverfordwest and Dean Flood took two for 10 with the ball.