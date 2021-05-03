Monday's Met Office weather warning for high winds in Pembrokeshire has been extended into Tuesday morning.
The Met Office says a spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday midday into the start of Tuesday.
The whole of Pembrokeshire has been included in the warning along with coastal shores across south and west Wales.
Gusts could reach up to 60mph in some places, accompanied by heavy rain at times.
The Met Office has warned to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
Probably some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely.
Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
You can sign up for notifications on closures of the Cleddau Bridge, in Pembrokeshire, here.
The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday.
More details at metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/.