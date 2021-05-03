What a fantastic video of a duck and her ducklings caught by Laura Cresswell.
Laura caught the ‘paddling’ of ducks at the Commons car park next to Pembroke Carvery whilst out walking Gruff the dog.
A group of ducks have a number of terms. Ducks diving is a dopping of ducks, ducks flying is a plump of ducks and ducks on the water, as in this case, is a paddling of ducks.
Laura sent the video into the Western Telegraph Camera Club.
Did you know; male ducks are monogamous for breeding season and very few ducks actually quack.