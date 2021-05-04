A FORMER director of Cardigan Castle has appeared before Swansea magistrates to plead guilty to two charges of fraud and two of theft from the award-winning restoration project.

Jac Davies, aged 34, of 21 Dol Dintir, Cardigan, took over the post in September 2017 soon after the castle drew national acclaim after beating off UK-wide competition to land Channel 4’s Restoration Of The Year award.

On Wednesday of last week he admitted fraudulently obtaining £4,143.20 from the castle on December 21, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £28,955.55 between February 4, 2019 and November 3, 2019.

In addition he pleaded guilty to stealing £6,024.79 from Cardigan Castle Enterprises between October 1, 2018 and May 9, 2019, as well as the sum of £1,908.18 from the castle between May 2, 2018 and May 24, 2019.

Davies was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday, May 5.

Born in Newcastle Emlyn, he had previously been director and general manager at the pro rugby league team London Skolars prior to taking up his role at the castle which was funded by an HLF Resilient Heritage grant to secure the project’s future sustainability.

Before that he was chief executive officer at the London Welsh Centre.

The Tivy-Side understands that Davies was arrested following a year-long investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police instigated by Cardigan Castle’s board of trustees following discrepancies identified during financial monitoring.

Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust Board said in a statement that Davies had left his post in October 2019 following an internal investigation and disciplinary process.

The Charities Commission was also informed at that time.

“The Trust confirms that net losses to the charity, limited to the excess on the charity’s insurance policy, were modest and fully reflected in the published accounts to 31 March 2020; there is no threat to the viability of the charity or the castle complex,” continued the statement.

“The matter has remained confidential to Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust Board members and those immediately involved until now so as to facilitate a thorough and uncompromised police investigation, and to avoid compromising any trial, had one been required.

“The matter is now in the past and the Trust’s focus is very much on securing another successful year with some new and exciting developments under the leadership of Castle Director Jonathan Thomas who was appointed in December 2019.”