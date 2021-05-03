Dyfed-Powys Police will be joining forces with other organisations to ensure both locals and visitors to the area have a safe and enjoyable Bank Holiday.

A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police has multi-agency plans in place for a proportionate policing response for the Bank holiday weekend.

"We expect to experience an increase in the volume of traffic coming into the area from visitors across Wales and further afield, and of course are also expecting the night-time economy to be busier with the opening of outdoor hospitality.

"We have seen that the vast majority of people are adhering fully with the Covid-19 restrictions and guidance currently in place, however where necessary and appropriate we will enforce where breaches of legislation occur.

"The force has a number of pre-emptive section 34 dispersal orders in place throughout the area, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

"Where we have seen crowds gather previously, the majority have engaged positively with officers and were fully compliant with dispersal requirements.

"But we ask that everyone continues to do their best to ensure they are adhering to the regulations that are in place for the safety of all, and limit widespread mixing with other people wherever possible.

"The Roads Policing Units and Neighbourhood Policing Teams within Dyfed-Powys Police continue to engage with visitors and communities and the force would like to thank the vast majority of individuals who continue to comply with restrictions and support the police during these challenging times. But additional resources have been allocated, which will allow us to respond quickly and prevent matters escalating if we do encounter issues."